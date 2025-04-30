Non-Citizen vote: US charges Iraqi man in 2020 Election case

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US federal authorities charged an Iraqi national with illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election despite lacking American citizenship.

According to the New York Post, Aqeel Abdul Jameel, a former resident of South Glens Falls, New York, registered with the state’s Conservative Party one month before the election and subsequently cast a ballot, violating federal election laws.

The charge—unlawful voting by a non-citizen, a misdemeanor—carries a potential penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Authorities confirmed that Abdul Jameel is currently outside the United States and has not been arrested. In public statements, he denied the allegation, suggesting that someone else might have used his identity.