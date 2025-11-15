US backs Iraq’s new “winning parties” government

Shafaq News – Washington

The winning parties from Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections now hold the sovereign mandate to form the next federal government, the US State Department (DoS) affirmed on Saturday.

In a statement to Shafaq News, a DoS spokesperson congratulated the Iraqi people on the peaceful voting process, adding that Washington will continue to deepen its relationship with Iraq, grounded in mutual respect and shared strategic interests.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 on Tuesday, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announcing that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition secured the highest votes in the initial count, collecting 1,317,346 votes across 12 of Iraq’s 18 provinces.

