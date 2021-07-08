Report

Kurdistan region sets two conditions to allow traveling to Iran

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-08T15:53:30+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region authorities announced today that people who wish to travel to Iran through the Bashmakh border crossing must meet two conditions.

A statement by the border crossing administration said that citizens should be carrying an entry visa, whether it is an illness and medicine- merchant and investor-holder of valid residence, or students visa.

The statement indicated that the citizen must undergo a COVID-19 test.

The statement added that by a decision from Iran, as of today, Thursday, 7/8/2021, no person will be allowed to enter without the result of a PCR examination

