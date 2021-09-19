Iran will show no leniency toward hostilities at its borders, Bagheri says

Shafaq News/ Iranian armed forces' Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, said Iran will not show leniency with any hostile movement at its borders, calling on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to hinder the "mercenaries" of the US and Israel from establishing training camps at Iran's borders.

According to Tasnim news, Bagheri said that the Iranian forces, under the command of the IRGC, will destroy the bases of terrorist groups near its borders.

On a related note, the Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security, Ali Shamkhani, had said during his meeting with Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi last Sunday that "terrorist activity in Kurdistan is worrisome," hinting that such activity targets the border security of both countries and that terrorists must be expelled from northern Iraq.

Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, received the Iraqi Prime Minister on September 12th, in Tehran's Conference ,Palace to discuss several issues, including strengthening their bilateral ties. They also agreed on lifting the visa restrictions between the two countries.