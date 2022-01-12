Iran to grant free visas for travelers from the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Iranian consulate in al-Sulaymaniyah started granting free visas for travelers from the Kurdistan region.

The Consulate said in a statement it will implement the new decision starting January 12, noting that all preventive measures against COVID-19 must be adhered to.

The statement pointed out that the visa will be granted for free, adding that those who wish to apply must pay a registration fee through the website of the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs (5,000 Iraqi Dinars).