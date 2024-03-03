Iranian police seize +4 tons of drugs near Kurdistan border

Shafaq News / The Iranian police announced, on Sunday evening, the seizure of over four tons of various types of drugs in the western Azerbaijani province bordering the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the commander of the internal security forces in the Iranian western province of Azerbaijan, stated, "As part of combating the phenomenon of addiction and dangerous drugs throughout the province, and under the intelligence supervision of the anti-drug police officers, several wide-scale operations were carried out."

Jahanbakhsh explained that these operations resulted in "dismantling 61 drug smuggling gangs and networks, leading to the arrest of 297 smugglers and over 2000 distributors and traffickers in this field."

He continued, "Thanks to the efforts of the security forces around the clock, 219 contaminated points were cleared, and over 13,000 addicts were collected from the streets of cities and handed over to rehabilitation centers across the province."

He confirmed that during these operations, 4,700 kilograms of various types of drugs were seized throughout the province, urging the residents of the province to "report to the police if they notice any suspicious substances."