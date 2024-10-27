Arab Parliament approves Iraqi proposal to pursue Israel internationally

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, in a unanimous decision, the Arab Parliament has approved an Iraqi proposal to take legal action against Israel.

According to a parliamentary source speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the approval occurred during a general session held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The proposal, presented by Ahmad al-Jabouri, Vice President of the Arab Parliament and member of the Iraqi Parliament, calls for the formation of a parliamentary team to approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and file lawsuits against Israel.

The source clarified that the lawsuits are aimed at addressing the actions of the "Zionist occupation army," in light of allegations of genocide and violations committed against the Palestinian people.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Israel launched a major war against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which was followed by intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians.

Since then, 42,924 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 16,500 children, and 100,833 have been injured, with 10,000 missing, according to Gaza-run Ministry of Health.

Additionally, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in the deaths of 2653, and the injury of 12,360 others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public health.