The US reiterates commitment to never allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon

Shafaq News/ The US State Department reiterated on Friday its commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, following remarks from an Iranian official suggesting that Tehran might reconsider its nuclear doctrine.

Responding to comments made by Dr. Kamal Kharrazi, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a State Department spokesperson told Alhurra that President Biden has made it clear that the US was committed to never allowing Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and it was prepared to use all elements of national power to ensure that outcome.

The spokesperson added that the US remains deeply concerned about Iran’s nuclear activities and continues to monitor them closely. He further noted that the intelligence community continues to assess that the Supreme Leader has not decided to resume the nuclear weapons program that Iran suspended in 2003. Nevertheless, the US takes any nuclear escalation by Iran seriously and will respond appropriately, he added.

Earlier today, Dr. Kharazi spoke about Iran's military capabilities and the potential for changes in its nuclear policy in response to perceived "existential threats". However, he emphasized that the Fatwa issued by Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei serves as the sole constraint preventing Iran from pursuing nuclear armament. He further emphasized that “if Western countries fail to address Iran's concerns, especially those related to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iran will have no longer any reason to take the Western worries into account.”