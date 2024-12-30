Israel imposes sanctions on Hezbollah-led donation campaign

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that economic sanctions have been imposed on a donation campaign led by Hezbollah to support operatives impacted by the September pager explosion operation.

The National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing (NBCTF) recommended the move.

According to Israeli media, the donation campaign, which had raised tens of thousands of dollars, operated through various crowdfunding platforms, including credit cards, bank transfers, and PayPal.

Katz emphasized the importance of thwarting Hezbollah’s efforts to recover, saying, "We will thwart any attempt by Hezbollah to recover and will act in every way to ensure the safety of our citizens."

The September explosions, part of a covert Israeli operation known as Operation Grim Beeper, targeted Hezbollah members across Lebanon and Syria.

On September 17 and 18, 2024, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by the group were rigged with explosives and detonated simultaneously, causing the deaths of at least 42 individuals and leaving over 4,000 others injured.