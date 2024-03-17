Iraqi PM to hold key meeting with Kirkuk political parties

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is set to hold a "key meeting" with the political parties of Kirkuk on Sunday, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News that the meeting will try to establish an agreement that will ultimately give birth to the local government in Kirkuk.

On February 22, al-Sudani and Kirkuk's parties agreed to form a coalition that brings together the forces that won the last local elections. This paves the way for the formation of the local government, while the coalition remains under the chairmanship of al-Sudani himself until resolving outstanding issues.

The meeting comes amid ongoing tensions between the different ethnic and religious groups in Kirkuk, which is disputed between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The city is home to a mix of Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen, and each group has its own demands for power and representation in the local government.

The meeting is expected to be attended by representatives of all the major political parties in Kirkuk, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Turkmen Front, and the Arab Sunni Alliance.