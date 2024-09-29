Mobile phones prohibited: Interior Ministry sets rules for Kurdistan Regional elections

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Regional Government approved a series of measures to secure the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Region, including a ban on bringing mobile phones into polling stations.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent stated that the Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, chaired a meeting of the High-Security Committee regarding the sixth round of parliamentary elections.

After the meeting, the Director General of the Ministry of Interior, Hemn Merany, told reporters that the meeting issued several decisions and directives primarily to ensure “the safety and freedom of voters,” noting that “vehicle traffic on polling day will proceed as usual.”

“No one, except journalists, is allowed to bring mobile phones and cameras into polling stations, and they must have a permit from the High Electoral Commission,” he explained.

Back in June, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

The October vote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).