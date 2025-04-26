Kurdish Question Conference: +20 youth delegations gather in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, youth delegations from over 20 countries gathered in Kurdistan Region's al-Sulaymaniyah for an international conference to discuss the Kurdish cause.

Titled “The Kurdish Question and the State of Youth in an Ever-Changing World: Challenges and Developments,” the conference was organized by the Kurdistan Youth Freedom Organization in collaboration with the International Union of Socialist Youth and the VIM Foundation.

Opening speeches from organizers and international representatives expressed solidarity with Kurdish youth, urging stronger engagement within international networks and wider recognition of their contributions.

Panel sessions addressed key challenges confronting Kurdish youth in conflict zones, examined political transitions, and explored strategies for fostering stronger global networks among youth movements, while highlighting the role of peaceful activism in securing rights and advancing democratic reforms.

Set against a backdrop of renewed international focus on the Kurdish cause, the conference, according to participants, provided a vital platform for dialogue, underscoring the emergence of Kurdish youth as influential agents of change across the region and beyond.