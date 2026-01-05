Trial of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and wife opens in New York

Shafaq News– New York

The trial of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife opened in New York on Monday, with both entering not-guilty pleas to charges related to drug trafficking and terrorism, Reuters reported.

Maduro rejected the accusations during the hearing, denying all charges as the court began preliminary proceedings in the case.

The Associated Press reported that Maduro has retained prominent defense attorney Barry J. Pollack, who previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“I am the president of Venezuela, and I was arrested at my home,” NBC News quoted Maduro as telling the judge, adding that he is innocent of all charges and had not previously reviewed the indictment.

The presiding judge ordered Maduro to appear before the court again on March 17.

Maduro’s lawyer said the defense is not currently seeking his release on bail but may pursue that option at a later stage, the New York Times reported.

The judge also informed Maduro and his wife of their right to contact Venezuela’s consulate, a right they said they wished to exercise, NBC News said, adding that the defense requested Maduro’s release without waiving the right to seek bail later.

Health concerns were also raised in court, with the New York Times quoting the defense as saying Maduro requires medical care and that his wife suffers from more serious injuries. The lawyer also said the defense may challenge the case based on Maduro’s status as a sitting head of state and question the legality of his arrest.

Maduro was first indicted by US prosecutors in 2020, but actions from the Trump administration intensified last year. In November, Washington designated members of Maduro’s inner circle as a foreign terrorist organization and raised the reward for his arrest to $50 million.

The abduction operation followed months of escalating US pressure on Venezuela, including more than 35 strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels that killed at least 115 people, as well as the seizure of oil tankers and the imposition of a naval blockade.