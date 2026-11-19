Shafaq News- Gaza

Sixteen Arab and Muslim countries condemned Israel's latest military escalation in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, calling for the immediate implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war and renewed international efforts to secure lasting peace.

The joint statement was issued by the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Egypt, Niger, and Jordan.

The ministers welcomed recent decisions by Britain and Australia to impose sanctions over illegal Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including measures targeting companies involved in settlement construction.

Britain's decision to sanction Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group accused of organizing blockades to prevent humanitarian aid convoys from entering Gaza, also received the ministers' support.

In their statement, they urged the international community to step up efforts to hold those responsible for settlement activities accountable, including through sanctions against individuals and entities involved in the E1 settlement plan or those supporting, facilitating, or carrying out annexation and settlement expansion.

The statement further reiterated their condemnation of Israel's settlement policies, particularly the E1 plan and related activities in occupied East Jerusalem. The ministers expressed hope that the British and Australian measures would encourage other countries to take similar action.

16 دولة عربية وإسلامية ترحب في بيان وزاري مشترك بقرارَي المملكة المتحدة وأستراليا فرض عقوبات ردًّا على الأنشطة الاستيطانية الإسرائيلية غير القانونية في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة الدوحة | 19 نوفمبر 2026 يرحّب وزراء خارجية دولة قطر، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والجمهورية التركية، والجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية، والمملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، وسلطنة عمان، ودولة فلسطين، ودولة الكويت، ودولة ليبيا، وجمهورية المالديف، وجمهورية مصر العربية، وجمهورية النيجر، بقرارَي حكومتَي المملكة المتحدة وأستراليا فرض عقوبات ردًّا على الأنشطة الاستيطانية الإسرائيلية غير القانونية في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، بما في ذلك الإجراءات التي تستهدف الشركات المشاركة في بناء المستوطنات. كما يرحّبون بقرار المملكة المتحدة فرض عقوبات على مجموعة إسرائيلية لعرقلتها إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة. وفي هذا السياق، يعرب الوزراء عن دعمهم جميع الجهود الرامية إلى ضمان المساءلة، بما في ذلك من خلال اتخاذ التدابير الدولية المناسبة وفرض عقوبات على الكيانات والأفراد المسؤولين عن الأنشطة الاستيطانية، بما فيها مخطط (E1) الاستيطاني، وكذلك على من يدعمون سياسات الضم والتوسع الاستيطاني أو يسهّلونها أو ينفّذونها. ويجدّد الوزراء إدانتهم الشديدة لسياسات إسرائيل الاستيطانية المستمرة في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، ولا سيما مخطط (E1) الاستيطاني والأنشطة الاستيطانية ذات الصلة في شرق القدس الشرقية المحتلة، ويعربون عن أملهم في أن يشجّع هذا القرارَ الصادرَ عن المملكة المتحدة وأستراليا العديدُ من أطراف المجتمع الدولي على أن تحذو حذوهما. ويرى الوزراء أنّ التدابير المذكورة أعلاه تنسجم مع القانون الدولي وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، بما فيها قرار مجلس الأمن 2334 (2016)، والرأي الاستشاري لمحكمة العدل الدولية الصادر بتاريخ 19 يوليو 2024 ، بما في ذلك التزام جميع الدول بعدم الاعتراف بشرعية الوضع الناشئ عن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غير القانوني، وبعدم تقديم العون أو المساعدة في الإبقاء على الوضع الذي أوجده الاحتلال الإسرائيلي. وفي هذا الصدد، يجدّدون دعوتهم إسرائيل إلى إلغاء جميع الإجراءات المتخذة في سياق الأنشطة الاستيطانية، وغيرها من الإجراءات الرامية إلى تغيير الطابع الجغرافي والديمغرافي للأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة. ويدين الوزراء التصعيد العسكري الإسرائيلي في غزة، ويدعون إلى التنفيذ الكامل والفوري لخطة الرئيس ترامب الشاملة لإنهاء الصراع في غزة، بما يضمن الأمن والاستقرار، ويعالج الوضع الإنساني، ويسهّل إعادة الإعمار والتعافي، ويرسي أسس سلام دائم. ويؤكّد الوزراء أنّ غزة جزء لا يتجزأ من الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة. ويشدّد الوزراء على أنّ الطريق الوحيد القابل للتطبيق لتحقيق سلام عادل ودائم وشامل هو تنفيذ حل الدولتين، من خلال تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة ذات السيادة، المتصلة جغرافيًّا والقابلة للحياة، على خطوط الرابع من يونيو 1967 ، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقًا للقانون الدولي وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة. #الخارجية_القطرية — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) November 19, 2026

According to the statement, the sanctions are consistent with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016, and the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion issued on July 19, 2024. The ministers also stressed that states must not recognize the legality of Israel's occupation or provide assistance that could help sustain it.

Reaffirming their support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting and comprehensive peace, they called for an independent, sovereign, and territorially contiguous Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Trump unveiled his 20-point plan to end the Gaza war on September 29, 2025, following regional mediation efforts. Its first phase took effect in October that year.

The proposal provided for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, followed by a phased Israeli withdrawal, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the establishment of a temporary Palestinian technocratic administration under international oversight to oversee reconstruction.

Despite the agreement, Israeli attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip. Earlier today, three Palestinians were killed and others, including two women and a child, were injured in Israeli assaults.

Since the ceasefire took effect, 1,662 Palestinians have been killed and another 6,007 injured, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The ministry puts the overall death toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, at 74,715, with another 176,139 people wounded.