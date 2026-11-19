Shafaq News- Gaza

Five Palestinians were killed and others, including two women and a child, were injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, local media reported on Thursday, citing several medical sources in the enclave.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, and a day after the Israeli army launched a military operation in central Gaza.

A medical source at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital said a Palestinian man was killed in Israeli artillery shelling targeting civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood of southern Gaza City.

The source added that several Palestinians, including a woman, were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a fuel station sheltering displaced people in the same neighborhood.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital indicated that a 38-year-old man was killed by fire from an Israeli quadcopter drone near the Kuwait Roundabout in the Zeitoun area.

عاجل | جرحى بقصف مسيرة إسرائيلية في شارع أبو خضرة، شمال مفترق السرايا وسط مدينة غزة. https://t.co/HudEGwGlsU — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 19, 2026

In central Gaza, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said another Palestinian man had died from wounds sustained days earlier in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of Palestinians north of the Bureij refugee camp.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a medical source confirmed that a child was injured by Israeli gunfire inside a shelter for displaced people in the Al-Dhahra area, while a woman was wounded by Israeli fire in Hamad, north of the city.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army began a military operation west of the "yellow line," before confirming Thursday that it had ended.

The army said the operation covered three blocks in areas north of the Nuseirat refugee camp and Wadi Gaza, along Salah al-Din Road in central Gaza.

The operation caused widespread damage to Palestinian property and infrastructure, while some displaced Palestinians began returning in limited numbers to inspect their homes west of the "yellow line."

The "yellow line" is an imaginary boundary inside Gaza to which Israeli forces withdrew under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. It separates areas under Israeli control from those where Palestinians are permitted to move.

The ceasefire agreement is part of US President Donald Trump's plan to end Israel's war on Gaza. Its first phase provided for a ceasefire, a prisoner exchange, and a partial Israeli military withdrawal to designated positions inside the enclave.

1,622 Palestinians have died since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's Health Ministry, which puts the overall death toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, at 74,715, with another 176,139 people wounded.