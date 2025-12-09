Gaza reports 735+ Israeli ceasefire violations as West Bank raids continue

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

Israel committed 738 ceasefire violations in Gaza over the past 60 days, the Gaza Government Media Office reported on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the incidents caused 386 deaths, 980 injuries, and 43 arrests. The Office added that only 13,511 of the 36,000 approved aid trucks entered the Strip, urging the international community to press Israel to meet its obligations, safeguard civilians, and allow unhindered delivery of food, fuel, and relief supplies.

Hamas political bureau member Hussam Badran argued that all actors following the negotiations acknowledge that Israel “has not implemented any of the requirements of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement,” stressing that a second phase is impossible while the current terms remain unfulfilled. He said Israel continues to close the Rafah crossing, block the entry of tents, and carry out attacks across Gaza.

He also criticized remarks by Israeli army chief of staff Eyal Zamir, who claimed that “the yellow line represents Gaza’s new borders,” affirming that these statements clearly reveal Israel’s lack of commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, one Palestinian was killed and six others were injured during the past 24 hours, raising the total toll to 70,366 deaths and 171,064 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported at least 40 arrests, mainly in Al-Khalil (Hebron), Nablus, and Bethlehem, with additional detentions in Ramallah, Jenin, Salfit, and Qalqilya.

Israeli occupation bulldozers demolish two homes and an agricultural structure in the town of Husan in Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/doZdy332lE — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 9, 2025

The Palestinian Red Crescent said two young men were wounded by live fire during a raid on Al-Am’ari camp in Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet alleged that they had uncovered an armed infrastructure in the city of Tulkarm, following what they described as intelligence investigations that led to the seizure of rockets and explosive devices.

לאחר חקירה מודיעינית ממושכת: שב״כ, צה״ל ומשטרת ישראל חושפים תשתית טרור במרחב טולכרם במסגרתה אותרו רקטות ואמצעי לחימה אשר נועדו לפגוע בכוחות צה״ל וביעדים נוספיםבמסגרת מאמץ מודיעיני וחקירתי ממושך של שירות הביטחון הכללי, צה״ל ומחוז ש״י במשטרת ישראל, נחשפה מעורבותם של מספר מחבלים… pic.twitter.com/e7XWZWH3s2 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 9, 2025

Israeli operations across the West Bank have escalated since the Gaza war erupted, resulting in more than 1,080 Palestinian deaths, nearly 11,000 injuries, and over 20,500 arrests, according to Palestinian authorities.