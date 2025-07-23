Iraq condemns "inhumane" Gaza blockade

Shafaq News – Baghdad/ Gaza

On Wednesday, Iraq condemned the ongoing blockade on Gaza as deliberate and inhumane, urging the international community to act swiftly and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries.

In a statement, the Iraqi government described the blockade as a “brutal and systematic” effort by Israeli forces to deprive Palestinians of necessities, warning that the worsening conditions were pushing civilians—particularly children—into desperation.

“These are not isolated violations but part of a calculated policy that demands urgent international intervention,” the statement read.

Iraq urged world powers and international organizations to uphold international law, protect human dignity, and pressure Israel to allow relief access, cautioning that the credibility of the international community depended on its response.

The statement came as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis continued to deepen. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 111 people have died from famine and malnutrition since October 2023, including at least 80 children. Ten of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.