15+ Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli raids sweep West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza/West Bank

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 18 Palestinians across Gaza early Wednesday as bombardment intensified and the humanitarian crisis worsened, Palestinian media reported.

A strike on a displacement tent in Gaza City’s al-Shati camp reportedly killed a young girl and an unborn child extracted from her mother’s body, while several other children were wounded. In Tel al-Hawa, five civilians—including women and children—were killed near Al-Falah Mosque, with civil defense teams later recovering seven additional bodies from nearby rubble.

Footage circulated online showed Israeli suicide drones targeting a woman and child searching for food and water in Gaza City.

Strikes also hit al-Bureij, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Younis, leveling the Hijazi Building at al-Bureij camp’s entrance and triggering fires near Nuseirat after structures near the power station were bombed.

A local source, cited by the Palestinian Information Center, confirmed the deaths of journalist Walaa al-Jaabari, her husband and their five children in a strike that hit the home of Dr. Hassan al-Shaer, medical director of Al-Shifa Hospital.

Doctors at Al-Shifa also reported a surge in starvation and exhaustion cases as hospitals operated with bare-minimum supplies, while paramedics were injured evacuating the wounded near Hamad Hospital.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed 59,106 killed and 142,511 injured since October 7, 2023, with most victims being women and children.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned that famine is spreading rapidly, children are dying of malnutrition, and thousands of aid trucks remain stranded due to Israeli restrictions. The agency urged an immediate end to the blockade.

People in #Gaza, including UNRWA staff, are fainting due to starvation and severe hunger. People including children are dying from severe malnutrition. People are being starved. UNRWA alone has thousands of trucks in neighbouring countries waiting to enter Gaza – banned by… pic.twitter.com/02h3MMD4pd — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 23, 2025

In the West Bank, Israeli forces reportedly carried out sweeping raids and arrests, storming homes and hospitals in Nablus, detaining residents, and opening fire during field interrogations.

قوات الاحتلال تقتحم منطقة الخلايا قرب بلدة المغير شمال شرق رام الله لتنفيذ عمليات هدم لخيام ومساكن الأهالي. pic.twitter.com/waLT7oaILt — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 23, 2025

Troops also entered Beit Amin in Qalqilya, raided homes in Anata near Jerusalem, and conducted operations in al-Dawha, al-Rashayda, and al-Minya near Bethlehem. Further north, Israeli patrols swept al-Far’a Camp near Tubas, arresting residents in Bal’a, Shweika, and Attil, while four others were detained in Kafr al-Deek in Salfit.

الاحتلال يحول مساكن الأهالي إلى ركام بعد هدمها وتدميرها في منطقة الخلايل قرب المغير شمال شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/fh79qyHY4c — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 23, 2025

In al-Khalil, Israeli forces arrested 12 people during coordinated pre-dawn raids, vandalized property, and installed new checkpoints using gates, concrete blocks, and earth mounds to tighten movement across the West Bank.