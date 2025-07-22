Gaza casualties soar as Israeli troops storm hospitals in West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza/Ramallah

At least 136 Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Tuesday, including 45 hit while waiting for humanitarian aid, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, and eastern Gaza City, as tanks pounded al-Bureij refugee camp and a child was killed in a strike on a displacement tent in al-Shati camp.

#صورة| الاحتلال يطلق قنابل انارة محيط الشاكوش شمال غرب رفح pic.twitter.com/pUkKVEBqMz — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 22, 2025

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 59,106 dead and 142,511 injured since October 7, 2023, with most casualties being women and children.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces raided the emergency ward of the Arab Specialist Hospital in Nablus and surrounded Rafidia Hospital.

قوات الاحتلال تواصل حصار واقتحام محيط مستشفى رفيديا في نابلس، وتفتش مركبات الإسعاف. pic.twitter.com/Fdm5M9XD2Z — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 22, 2025

Amid the intensifying crisis, Gaza’s Health Ministry declared a state of emergency earlier today, shutting down seven medical facilities after Israel blocked the World Health Organization from delivering fuel.

قوات الاحتلال تقتحم قسم الطوارئ في المستشفى العربي التخصصي بنابلس. pic.twitter.com/0xJVn7QgvS — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 22, 2025

The ministry warned that the rest of Gaza’s hospitals would close within 48 hours without urgent aid, accusing Israel of systematically dismantling the enclave’s healthcare system by cutting off fuel and essential supplies.