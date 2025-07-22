UN agencies accuse Israel of targeting aid workers

2025-07-22T12:20:44+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Tuesday, two major UN agencies accused Israeli forces of attacking humanitarian facilities and obstructing relief efforts, as Gaza’s collapsing health sector faces mounting pressure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Israeli troops raided its staff residence in Deir al-Balah three times. Women and children were forced to flee on foot, while male employees were handcuffed, stripped, and interrogated at gunpoint.

The agency condemned the raids and confirmed the destruction of its main warehouse. The Israeli military later acknowledged operations in the area, claiming “coordination” with aid agencies to evacuate the sites.

Meanwhile, UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, reported that aid workers are now fainting from hunger and exhaustion due to the distribution methods of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini accused of endangering civilians. “Snipers fire on crowds as if given license to kill.”

More than 1,000 people have died while trying to access aid since May, according to UNRWA, most of them near GHF distribution sites. The Foundation denies the allegations, accusing the UN of spreading misinformation.

