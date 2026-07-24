US issues Middle East travel alert

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Friday warned its citizens across the Middle East of potential travel disruptions, including flight cancellations and airspace closures, as rising tensions between Washington and Tehran raised concerns over regional security.

The advisories, issued by US embassies in Iraq, Jordan and Israel, urged Americans outside the region to reconsider travel to or through the Middle East, remain alert to potential threats and follow guidance from local authorities.

تحذير أمني: سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بغداد والقنصلية العامة للولايات المتحدة في أربيل – 24 يوليو/تموز 2026الحدثنظراً لتصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، لا يزال الوضع الأمني معقدًا مع احتمال حدوث تصعيد غير متوقع.ينبغي على المواطنين الأمريكيين الموجودين حالياً في الشرق الأوسط… pic.twitter.com/XWOt3S61Q3 — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) July 24, 2026

Military operations in the Middle East have escalated in recent days, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming the completion of its 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military and maritime targets, while Iran responded with attacks on US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait.

On Thursday, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan condemned Tehran’s continued attacks on Gulf States, warning that the strikes represented an escalation that could threaten regional security, stability and civilian infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump also informed Axios that he was “seriously considering” resuming large-scale military operations against Iran.