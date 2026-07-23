US strikes Iran as Tehran hits American bases in Jordan, Kuwait

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The United States carried out a 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military and maritime targets, while Iran retaliated on Thursday with attacks against US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait.

US Attacks

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces completed the latest round of operations at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 22, striking maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets, describing the campaign as part of efforts to weaken Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.

CENTCOM added that American forces had struck dozens of Iranian military sites this month while maintaining a maritime blockade, redirecting nine commercial vessels and disabling another to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports.

In Khuzestan province, Iranian media reported that two people were killed and 11 injured in a US strike near the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq. According to Iran’s Health Ministry, US attacks since June 27 have killed more than 53 people and injured over 592 nationwide.

🔴 حمله موشکی آمریکا به مرز شلمچه؛ ۲ شهید و ۱۱ مجروحمعاون استاندار خوزستان: ساعاتی پیش اطراف پایانۀ مسافربری مرز شلمچه هدف حملۀ موشکی آمریکا قرار گرفت.رسانه‌های عراقی نیز از حمله به محل استراحت پلیس ایران در این گذرگاه خبر دادند.در این حمله ۲ نفر شهید و ۱۱ نفر مجروح شدند. pic.twitter.com/foRNCLWNuF — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 23, 2026

In Bushehr province, an explosion shook the coastal city, where Governor Mohammad Mozaffari confirmed that authorities were investigating the incident and that public services remained uninterrupted.

Explosions were also recorded in Bandar Mahshahr and Sirik County. The Hormozgan Ports Administration reported severe damage to two maritime search-and-rescue vessels, while the governor of Eslamabad-e Gharb in Kermanshah province confirmed that a US strike caused two explosions on the outskirts of the western city.

Iranian Retaliation

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it struck US military infrastructure in Jordan, including a radar linked to a THAAD missile defense system, a Patriot battery, a C-RAM radar, fuel storage facilities, and helicopter maintenance sites.

Addressing Jordanians, the IRGC denied violating the country’s sovereignty and argued that US bases used to launch attacks against Iran constituted legitimate targets. Jordanian authorities had not immediately commented on the claims.

The group also announced fresh attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait, with drones targeting ammunition and logistics warehouses at Al Doha Base, fuel storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, and an ammunition depot at Camp Arifjan during the 23rd phase of its “Thunderbolt” operation.

In a separate statement, the IRGC confirmed that it destroyed a Patriot system, an MQ-9 drone hangar, and a military equipment warehouse at Ali Al Salem Air Base, while also striking US troop accommodation and helicopter hangars at Al Udairi Camp. The force also claimed casualties among US personnel and damage to aircraft, assertions that could not be independently verified.

🔴 سه پایگاه آمریکا در کویت هدف حملات پهپادی ارتش قرار گرفتارتش: در پاسخ به ادامۀ تجاوزات دشمن خبیث، محل استقرار انبارهای مهمات و اقلام لجستیکی در پایگاه الدوحه، مخازن سوخت پایگاه علی‌السالم و انبار مهمات اردوگاه عریفجان در کویت، هدف حملات پهپادهای انهدامی ارتش قرار گرفت. https://t.co/aZ8hNtmIur pic.twitter.com/AfEC8mVxtT — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 23, 2026

Kuwait’s military announced that its air defenses had intercepted “hostile drones” and attributed explosions heard across the country to defensive systems engaging the incoming aircraft.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات طائرات مسيّرة معادية، إثر العدوان الإيراني الاثم.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش بأن أصوات الانفجارات، إن سُمعت، فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.ويرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن… pic.twitter.com/rVyThqDJMm — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 22, 2026

Strait of Hormuz Tensions

The IRGC claimed that three oil tankers attempted to transit a mined route in the southern Strait of Hormuz. According to the force, one vessel exploded and caught fire, prompting the other two to turn back.

It maintained that the waterway would remain closed while US military operations continued and warned that vessels attempting to pass without coordination with Tehran could face the same outcome.