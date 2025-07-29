Jordan, Germany call for Gaza ceasefire

2025-07-29T13:48:48+00:00

Shafaq News – Berlin

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz jointly urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a press conference held on Tuesday in Berlin.

“Aid cannot be politicized,” King Abdullah asserted, condemning the targeting of “starving civilians.” He demanded full compliance with international law and unrestricted humanitarian access.

King Abdullah also cautioned against further violence in the occupied West Bank, calling on global powers to pursue a two-state solution.

In turn, Chancellor Merz opposed forced displacement or annexation and urged Israel to improve humanitarian conditions while withholding support for Palestinian state recognition.

The joint appeal came amid growing international pressure, as the UN, WHO, and aid agencies warned of deepening famine, especially among children.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 147 starvation-related deaths, including 88 children, along with 60,034 killed and 145,870 injured since October 7, 2023.

