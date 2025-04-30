Following Germany: Switzerland imposes nationwide Hamas ban

Shafaq News/ Switzerland has officially outlawed Hamas and its affiliated groups, with the ban set to take effect on May 15, the federal government announced on Wednesday.

The regulation prohibits any activity or support linked to the Palestinian faction, authorizing entry bans and deportation for individuals tied to the group.

Swiss authorities stated the decision aims to block Hamas from operating within the country or leveraging Swiss territory for financial purposes.

This move follows similar actions by Germany, which banned Hamas after the group’s October 7, 2023, attack that left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 200 taken hostage.

In response, Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 52,400 Palestinians—many of them women and children—and injuring over 118,000 civilians.