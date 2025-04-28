51 killed in 24 hours: Israeli strikes batter Gaza as food stocks run out

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces expanded ground operations and intensified airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 51 Palestinians over the past 24 hours as a deepening humanitarian crisis left aid groups warning of imminent famine.

The latest strikes hit multiple areas including Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Deir al-Balah, with women and children among the dead, according to health officials. In Khan Younis, an airstrike on a tent shelter killed eight people, including three children and two women. Separate attacks in Deir al-Balah and near the Bureij refugee camp killed at least ten more civilians.

Israeli troops, who launched a renewed offensive after ending a ceasefire with Hamas on March 18, have now encircled Rafah and control about half of Gaza’s territory, military officials said. Israel maintains the assault aims to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages taken during the October 7 attacks.

The humanitarian situation has sharply deteriorated, with the Gaza Strip sealed off from food and medicine imports for nearly 60 days. The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Monday that its food stocks in Gaza have been exhausted, with two million people now entirely dependent on humanitarian aid to survive.

برنامج الأغذية العالمي: نفد مخزوننا الغذائي في غزة مع استمرار إغلاق المعابر، ومليونا شخص داخل غزة يعتمدون كليا على المساعدات الغذائية للبقاء على قيد الحياة، ونحتاج إلى وصول المساعدات الغذائية إلى غزة الآن. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 28, 2025

"Civilians are running out of options," a WFP spokesperson said, urging immediate access for aid deliveries. Residents in Khan Younis described surviving on limited supplies of canned peas and rice, fearing total depletion.

Amid reports of soldiers attacking a school-turned-shelter and throwing incendiary devices at displaced families, rights groups renewed calls for protection of civilians under international law.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Committees accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of committing atrocities, alleging that more than 1,000 children have been killed in less than 40 days. The group also condemned what it described as international silence over the ongoing violence.

لجان المقاومة في فلسطين: نتنياهو وحكومته وجيشه الفاشي قتل وذبح وأحرق أكثر من 1000 طفل في أقل من 40 يوما ويحاول تزوير الوقائع وتضليل الرأي العام الدولي بمساعدة شركاءه المجرمين في الإدارة الأمريكية والدول الغربية الظالمة، ودماء أبناء شعبنا ستظل وصمة عار على جبين الإنسانية وعلى كل… — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 28, 2025

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom jointly urged Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza.

A Hamas delegation is reportedly traveling to Cairo for talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Since March 18, at least 2,023 civilians have been killed in Gaza, according to health authorities, bringing the overall toll to more than 52,314 dead and over 117,792 wounded since the war erupted on October 7.