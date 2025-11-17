Berlin to lift arms suspension on Israel in one week

Shafaq News – Berlin

Germany will resume arms exports to Israel on November 24, ending a suspension imposed in August 2025 during the Gaza war, government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius confirmed Monday.

Kornelius told the German Press Agency (dpa) that the decision follows a period of relative calm after the October 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which ended a two-year war that killed over 69,000 Palestinians, and aligns with Berlin’s support for renewed diplomacy and increased humanitarian aid in Gaza.

He noted that all future arms transfers will be evaluated individually, with German authorities closely tracking conditions on the ground.

Germany, Israel’s second-largest weapons supplier after the United States, halted select shipments three months ago under growing public pressure—particularly regarding systems potentially used in Gaza—while continuing to deliver equipment deemed essential to Israel’s external defense.

Kornelius stressed that Berlin remains committed to long-term regional stability and will continue funding both emergency relief and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.