Iranian MP claims Tehran planted spy camera in Netanyahu’s home

Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Zarei revealed that Iran managed to plant a surveillance camera inside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the information as reliable rather than analytic speculation.

In a post on X, he said Iran had “never been this close” to Netanyahu, framing the claim as evidence of a significant intelligence breach.

Zarei also warned that “no place is safe” in areas under Israeli control, in language suggesting Iranian intelligence activity inside Israel.

There has been no official response from the Israeli government or Israeli security agencies.

During and after a recent 12‑day round of hostilities between Israel and Iran, both sides announced multiple arrests linked to alleged spying.

Earlier in July, Israeli state prosecutors indicted two young men from Tiberias on accusations of acting on behalf of Iran, including an alleged plot to assassinate a senior figure in Israel. A separate suspect was indicted the same day on similar charges, part of what Israeli authorities describe as a wider effort by Tehran to recruit Israelis in exchange for money.

Inside Iran, security authorities said they dismantled Israeli spy networks operating in several areas, including Fars, Tehran, and Isfahan