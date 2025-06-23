Iran foils Israeli spy cell: +10K quadcopter drones seized

Shafaq News/ Iranian security forces have dismantled an Israeli spy network operating in northern Tehran, Fars News Agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, Iran’s Law Enforcement Command uncovered the cell in the mountainous northwest of the capital, seizing more than 10,000 quadcopter drones, along with advanced control and guidance systems allegedly used for surveillance and attacks.

A source quoted by Fars linked the network to previous assassinations of Iranian scientists and academics, suggesting drones were used in those operations. The report also drew comparisons to similar drone activity in Lebanon.

Security forces arrested several foreign operatives and local collaborators, with public tips playing a key role in the investigation, the source noted, adding that some suspects were involved in street unrest, including tire burnings and sound bomb detonations intended to incite chaos.

The group also reportedly targeted Basij and police facilities, causing casualties. Authorities accused the operatives of attempting to disrupt Iran’s broader counter-espionage efforts.

This development comes as Iran intensifies its crackdown on hundreds of suspected collaborators with Israel, which launched Operation Rising Lion on Tehran on June 13. Since the operation began, Iran and Israel have traded near-daily drone and missile strikes despite international calls for restraint.