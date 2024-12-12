IRGC dismantles a spy network linked to "anti-Iran movements"

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced the dismantling of a spy network linked to foreign entities, claiming the network sought to “spread disinformation and incite chaos.”

The "Sahab al-Amr" division, active in Qazvin province in northern Iran, stated that its intelligence unit uncovered a network reportedly linked to “hostile and anti-Iran movements” working for foreign agencies. “This network was involved in sabotage activities targeting national security by spreading false news aimed at destabilizing the regime,” it explained.

"The network, linked to royalist groups and active in several provinces, was dismantled by security forces, who arrested its members and handed them over to judicial authorities,” it added.

The IRGC said the "complex" security operation was carried out by the Sahab al-Amr intelligence unit in coordination with the Isfahan province intelligence unit, but provided no details on the arrested network members' identities or numbers.