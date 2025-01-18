Spy networks target Najaf’s religious authority

Shafaq News/ Espionage networks are targeting Iraq’s religious authority in Najaf, along with national forces and key institutions, Yasser al-Husseini, leader of the Al-Amal parliamentary bloc, revealed on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Husseini highlighted repeated attempts by certain groups to forge seals and fabricate statements attributed to the religious authority. “These efforts have consistently failed because the religious authority upholds transparency and credibility as a spiritual and humanitarian institution,” he noted.

“Every piece of information is cross-checked with the office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani to prevent the spread of false narratives,” Al-Husseini explained, pointing to the Iraqi Parliament’s vigilance in verifying statements linked to the religious authority.

“Investigations,” he said, “have exposed numerous forgeries, including seals and signatures, as attempts to undermine the authority’s credibility.”

Addressing the scope of espionage in Iraq, al-Husseini acknowledged, “These networks do not limit their activities to the religious authority. They have a broader agenda targeting political figures, national entities, and even business leaders.”

“These periodic leaks are not accidental,” he warned. “They are deliberate attempts to destabilize Iraq’s political and economic systems.”