Iran foils Israeli spy network fuelling unrest in Isfahan and Fars

Shafaq New – Tehran

Iran’s security forces have arrested several individuals accused of collaborating with Israel and inciting unrest in Isfahan and Fars provinces, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

Isfahan’s Provincial Prosecutor Mohammad Mousavian told Tasnim News Agency that a number of suspects are now facing prosecution for actions deemed harmful to public psychological security. Others were issued formal warnings as part of an ongoing investigation.

In Fars Province, judiciary chief Sadrollah Rajaei-Nasab confirmed additional arrests linked to alleged coordination with Israeli intelligence, noting that initial evidence has been submitted to court.

Those detained remain in custody as legal proceedings advance. If charges are confirmed, the cases will proceed to trial.

The arrests come amid Iran’s broader crackdown on suspected Israeli-affiliated operatives.