Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, leaving the club third in La Liga after Atletico Madrid moved ahead of it with an earlier victory over Elche.

Alaves took the lead through Toni Martinez in the 22nd minute before Angel Perez doubled the advantage in the 61st. Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Jose Mourinho's side eight minutes later, but Madrid failed to equalize and finished with 10 men after Jude Bellingham received a second yellow card for simulation in the 88th minute, following a VAR review that overturned a penalty decision.

The defeat left Real Madrid on 33 points from 14 matches, one behind Atletico and three adrift of leader Barcelona, who has a game in hand and face Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Earlier today, Atletico Madrid defeated Elche 3-2, with Alejandro Grimaldo, Lee Kang-in, and Julian Alvarez scoring for Diego Simeone's side. Martim Neto and Buba Sangare replied for Elche, but Atletico held on to secure second place with 34 points.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao survived a second-half comeback to beat Malaga 4-3 after scoring four first-half goals through Oihan Sancet, Alex Berenguer, Nico Williams, and Hugo Rincon. Rayo Vallecano also secured a 1-0 away victory over Real Betis, courtesy of a 72nd-minute goal from Jorge de Frutos.