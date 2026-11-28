Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex, temporarily suspended Tether (USDT) trading on Saturday, citing sharp price fluctuations and market tensions, Iranian media outlets reported.

Iran's Central Bank also restricted six cryptocurrency platforms' access to remote withdrawal services.

Earlier, three other exchanges —Nik Pardakht, Bit Mit, and Rion X— had been suspended, while bank accounts linked to several trading platforms were frozen with the prosecutor general's approval.

The restrictions came as foreign currency and Tether prices rose on Iran's open market, where many residents use cryptocurrencies to protect their savings against the rial's depreciation amid inflation, sanctions, and limited access to international banking and cross-border transfers.