Shafaq News

The Kurdistan Decision Institute has challenged the constitutional legitimacy of the recent federal measures targeting the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), arguing that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi exceeded his authority in issuing a series of economic and administrative directives. It also contends that a subsequent interpretation by the Federal Supreme Court, which upheld federal powers over border security, crossings and oil operations across the KRI, failed to account for essential safeguards underpinning Iraq's federal system.

In a legal memorandum released on Saturday, the institute clarified that its objection was not to Baghdad's authority to combat oil smuggling or exercise powers explicitly assigned to the federal government.

Rather, it argued that these powers had been applied selectively, with insufficient consideration for the constitutional responsibilities and jurisdiction of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The memorandum, dated Nov. 27, also challenges interpretations suggesting that the court had approved all measures announced by the prime minister on Nov. 24.

The Limits of Power

The federal measures were introduced following an investigation into alleged oil smuggling involving the North Oil Company.

Under the directives, authority to approve crude oil and petroleum-product exports was placed exclusively in the hands of the federal Ministry of Oil. The Border Ports Commission was also instructed to assume control of crossings in the KRI, while federal institutions, including the Energy Police, were assigned responsibility for managing oilfields and overseeing their security.

The measures further ordered the closure of unofficial international crossings and unpaved roads connecting the KRI with Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala and Saladdin. They also called for the establishment of fuel-testing laboratories at entry points to Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok, and required certain facilities producing oxidized asphalt and naphtha to relocate within six months.

In addition, the directives removed senior officials overseeing border crossings and security in Kirkuk.

Baghdad has justified the measures as necessary to curb smuggling and protect public resources. Kurdish political leaders and KRG institutions, however, have rejected the decisions, arguing that they encroach on the Kurdistan Region's constitutionally guaranteed status. Protests against the directives were held in Erbil on Nov. 26.

In its legal assessment, the institute distinguishes between the Iraqi prime minister's authority as commander-in-chief of the armed forces under Article 78 and the Council of Ministers' collective responsibility for setting general government policy under Article 80.

While recognizing that border protection and military deployments may fall within the prime minister's command responsibilities, the institute argues that decisions concerning oil exports, customs administration, industrial facilities and the removal of civilian officials cannot be justified simply by issuing them through a military spokesperson.

The memorandum also invokes Article 9, which places the armed forces under civilian authority and prohibits their involvement in political affairs. On that basis, it questions the use of a military channel to communicate decisions concerning civilian economic and administrative matters.

Beyond the Ruling

On Nov. 25, the Federal Supreme Court issued Interpretive Decision No. 268/Federal/2026 in response to a request submitted by Al-Zaidi the previous day. The majority ruling, which faced opposition from two dissenting members, addressed seven areas concerning borders, customs, oil and gas, revenues and the territorial scope of regional authority.

The institute argues that the matter should have been treated as a constitutional dispute between the federal and regional governments rather than as a general request for interpretation. It maintains that this distinction is significant under Article 93, which provides a basis for formally handling disputes and would have allowed the KRG to receive notice and present its position.

According to the memorandum, the court proceeded without giving the KRG an opportunity to participate in the hearing.

The institute further stresses that the ruling did not determine whether the Nov. 24 directives themselves were constitutional. Instead, it addressed broader questions of constitutional authority without examining several specific measures, including the closure of roads, relocation of industrial facilities and dismissal of officials.

For that reason, the memorandum argues, presenting the court's decision as judicial endorsement of the entire package of federal measures misrepresents the scope of its ruling.

Although the institute recognizes that the Federal Supreme Court's constitutional interpretations are final and binding, it cautions that judicial interpretation cannot be used as an indirect means of amending the Constitution or diminishing regional powers without following the procedures and protections established under Article 126.

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The Federal Fault Lines

A central element of the memorandum is the distinction between powers exclusively assigned to the federal government and responsibilities that the Constitution requires Baghdad and the regional authorities to exercise jointly or in coordination.

Article 110 grants the federal government exclusive jurisdiction over several matters, including customs policy and the protection of international borders. However, the institute argues that Articles 114, 115 and 121 also preserve regional responsibilities in areas such as customs administration, internal security and powers not expressly reserved to the federal authorities.

The memorandum notes that the court itself referred to the need for coordination between federal and regional institutions. It argues that federal oversight of border crossings does not automatically justify transferring their entire administration to a central agency without regional participation. Nor, it adds, does Baghdad's responsibility for border protection negate the constitutional recognition of the KRI's Peshmerga forces.

Regarding natural resources, the institute separates the principle of national ownership from the question of who is responsible for managing oil and gas operations. Article 111 establishes that oil and gas belong to all Iraqis, while Article 112 provides for their management by the federal government in cooperation with producing provinces.

The institute interprets this shared-management framework, particularly the article's reference to "present fields," as restricting Baghdad's claim to exclusive authority over oilfields developed after the Constitution was adopted in 2005.

The memorandum also accuses the court of selectively presenting Article 112 by quoting part of its text while omitting, through an ellipsis, language addressing allocations for areas and regions that suffered under the former regime and thereafter. The institute connects this provision to the historical suffering of the Kurdistan Region, including the Anfal campaign and the chemical attack on Halabja.

Kirkuk's Unfinished Status

The institute also challenges the court's reliance on the territories administered by the KRG as of March 19, 2003, when determining the geographical scope of the Kurdistan Region's constitutional authority.

It argues that an administrative reference to that date cannot establish the permanent status of disputed territories, including Kirkuk, since Article 140 explicitly requires a process involving normalization, a census and a referendum.

To support its position, the memorandum refers to a 2019 Federal Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the continued validity of Article 140. It argues that neither the KRG's earlier administration of disputed territories nor Baghdad's assumption of control following October 2017 can replace the constitutional procedures required to determine their status.

The institute also raises concerns about the wider consequences of the federal directives, including the impact of road closures on farmers' freedom of movement, fuel-testing requirements on the transportation of goods, and compulsory industrial relocations on property and investment rights.

It further argues that the absence of federal legislation governing oil and gas, customs administration and the Federation Council has left major elements of Iraq's constitutional framework unfulfilled.

A Constitutional Reckoning

The institute is calling for the suspension of directives it considers to exceed the prime minister's constitutional authority and for such decisions to be referred to the Council of Ministers, with Baghdad and Erbil coordinating their implementation.

Its demands also include parliamentary oversight, a reconsideration of the court's interpretation, implementation of Article 140 and the joint administration of disputed territories until their final status is constitutionally determined.

The memorandum additionally urges the passage of long-delayed legislation governing the Federal Supreme Court, the Federation Council, oil and gas, and customs administration.

Among its proposed safeguards are stronger protections for regional representation within the judicial system, including the introduction of a veto mechanism in cases affecting the Kurdistan Region's constitutional status.

The institute's intervention comes ahead of a national dialogue scheduled for Dec. 1 under the leadership of Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan.

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Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.