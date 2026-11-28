Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group (Ansarallah) toward the Saudi city of Al-Shaqiq in Jazan region, Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said on Saturday.

Al-Maliki added that debris from the interception fell without causing civilian casualties, stressing, “attempts to target civilians and civilian infrastructure would be met with a response.”

التحالف: - اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الشقيّق. - سقوط شظايا الاعتراض دون إصابات بين المدنيين. - محاولة استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية سيتم الرد عليها. https://t.co/sZNBlkcje6 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that a Saudi strike on the residential Bir Abu Shamla neighborhood in Al-Tahrir district of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, killed one civilian and injured 14 others, including two women. The Houthi-run Health Ministry in Sanaa reported that another civilian had died from injuries sustained in the same attack.

Saudi warplanes carried out three airstrikes on Haifan district in Taiz province, while a civilian was wounded by Saudi army gunfire in the border district of Shada in Saada province.