Shafaq News- Erbil

More than 300 farmers from across the Kurdistan Region took part in the opening of an agricultural fair in Erbil on Saturday. The event, held outside Shanadar Park, runs through Friday, December 4.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said the fair was originally scheduled to run for three days but was extended at participating farmers’ request. Exhibitors pay no fees, and discounted produce is available to shoppers.

At the opening, Khoshnaw said local production had grown enough to meet demand for some staples. He said the Kurdistan Region still needed to restrict imports of certain products during local harvests and bring in supplies from neighboring countries or central and southern Iraq once those seasons ended.

Khoshnaw cited potatoes, tomatoes, other vegetables, wheat and pomegranates among the exports. It also exports raw materials that are processed into other products abroad, he said.