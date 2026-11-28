Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi international Montader Madjed ranks fifth among under-22 attackers for successful dribbles in a study of 53 leagues worldwide by the CIES Football Observatory.

Born in Sweden to an Iraqi family, Madjed represented Sweden at youth level before choosing to play for Iraq. The left-footed winger joined Swedish top-flight club Hammarby in 2022 and is under contract until the end of 2028.

Madjed declined a call-up to Iraq's national team for the Basra International Four Nations Tournament earlier this month, a decision that drew criticism and was followed by reported death threats against the player.