Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Units from the Iraqi army’s 8th and 11th divisions reinforced their positions across Kirkuk province and closed several unofficial roads to curb smuggling, a military source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The deployment covers areas along Kirkuk’s boundaries with Al-Sulaymaniyah, Nineveh and Saladin provinces.

The source said troops reinforced positions near Qara Hanjir and along the Kirkuk–Al-Sulaymaniyah road, as well as in Altun Kupri and Dibis toward Nineveh. The deployment also covers areas along the boundary with Saladin and parts of Daquq district toward Taq Taq.

Troops began securing informal routes used by trucks and closed several dirt roads that allowed drivers to bypass official checkpoints, the source said. They are stepping up patrols and strengthening observation posts to monitor people and vehicles traveling between Kirkuk and neighboring provinces. Kirkuk Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Mohammed Jassim Jumaa Al-Zubaidi is overseeing the deployment in coordination with local military and security commands.

On Thursday, the Iraqi army’s 16th Division commander ordered troops to close informal roads and crossings along the Nineveh–Erbil boundary as part of the oil-smuggling crackdown. A separate source told Shafaq News that federal customs police had also closed the Al-Waleed trade crossing with Syria.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Iraq’s commander-in-chief of the armed forces, ordered on November 24 the removal of several security and administrative officials following an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. His orders called for closing informal routes linking Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala with the Kurdistan Region and placing its border crossings under federal control. He also gave the federal Oil Ministry sole authority to approve crude oil and petroleum product exports and directed it to manage its oilfields in areas under the Kurdistan Region’s security control in the four provinces.

Kurdish leaders rejected the orders, saying they conflicted with earlier understandings between Baghdad and Erbil. They called for dialogue in line with Iraq’s Constitution.

Read more: Baghdad-Erbil oil dispute exposes constitutional fault lines