Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi Army and Federal Police units are exchanging security assignments in Kirkuk and southern Baghdad under a redeployment plan, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The army's 17th Division has taken over the Hawija sector in Kirkuk, replacing Federal Police forces that are moving to Al-Latifiyah, south of the capital, to assume duties previously handled by the division.

In September, a security source said Ali Fadel Al-Mafraji had received an assignment order to lead Kirkuk Operations Command, although military authorities had not confirmed the appointment. Earlier this month, the Counter-Terrorism Service replaced its local regiment commander following an operation in Altun Kupri that killed two civilians.

Read more: Military command change expected in Kirkuk