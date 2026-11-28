Shafaq News- Damascus

Forty-one Syrian political, media and cultural figures have declared on Saturday their solidarity with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), urging Baghdad to reverse its recent measures and return to dialogue.

The signatories, who include lawmaker Abdulhakim Bashar, politicians Adham Wanli, Ahmed Hajo, Luqman Osso, Bashar Bashar, and Nemat Dawood, along with journalists, artists and other public figure, criticized in a joint statement Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's "unilateral" decisions to extend federal control over the KRI’s border crossings and some oil files saying that “far from resolving disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, the moves risk raising tensions and weakening the foundations of the constitutional partnership.”

The Kurdistan Region is "neither a temporary political reality nor a gift from anyone, but the fruit of decades of struggle and sacrifice by Peshmerga fighters, civilians and leaders,” the statement said, adding that it also draws legitimacy from Iraq's 2005 constitution, which recognizes it as a federal region.

Tensions between Baghdad and Erbil escalated after Al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region placed under federal control and the federal Oil Ministry to take over oil fields in disputed areas, decisions Iraq's Federal Supreme Court upheld the next day. Federal forces have since closed the Al-Waleed crossing with Syria and the Pashta crossing with Iran.

Read more: KRI seeks closure of unregistered border crossings