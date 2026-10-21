Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ukraine's embassy in Iraq on Wednesday rejected an Iranian media report that Kyiv had deployed drone units and thousands of drones in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), calling the claim "entirely unfounded" and "deliberate disinformation."

The report, first published on Tuesday by Iran's Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guards, cited an unnamed security source. In a statement, the embassy said Ukraine had not deployed any drones, drone units or related personnel in KRI or anywhere else in Iraq.

Ukraine fully respects Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity and values its ties with both the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the embassy said, urging media outlets to avoid spreading unverified claims.

The embassy issued a similar denial in August 2025, dismissing as disinformation claims that members of a group accused of plotting to assassinate Patriotic Union of Kurdistan leader Bafel Talabani had received training in Ukraine on constructing suicide drones.