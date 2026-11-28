Shafaq News- Wasit/ Diyala/ Al-Anbar/ Basra

Four Iraqi provinces have stepped up their response to meningitis, with Wasit declaring a state of emergency, Diyala reporting eight cases among children, and Al-Anbar and Basra introducing preventive measures.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq's parliamentary education committee announced plans to coordinate with health and education officials on school precautions against meningitis. Committee member Shaimaa Abdul Sattar Nima told Shafaq News that lawmakers would monitor developments to protect students and staff, with isolating infected students among the options under consideration, subject to medical advice.

In Wasit, Governor Ali Hassan Salimoun met with provincial officials, health and education directors, and security representatives to discuss containing the disease. He ordered medical teams to monitor schools, cafes, and public spaces and oversee water chlorination, calling on officials to supervise the measures directly.

The province's health director confirmed that medicines and medical supplies were available and healthcare facilities were prepared to handle infections, noting that the measures were precautionary and should not cause alarm.

A delegation from Iraq's Health Ministry reported 15 deaths and 361 cases of meningitis in Wasit since the beginning of 2026.

In Diyala, a medical source told Shafaq News that the eight affected children were receiving treatment at healthcare facilities. The source noted that the province records cases annually, with patients recovering, and that dedicated hospital wards and specialized medical teams were available.

Meanwhile, Al-Anbar Health Director Khudair Khalaf Shallal ordered increased disease surveillance, field investigations, vaccination monitoring, and the formation of rapid response teams, alongside coordination with education authorities to raise awareness in schools. No confirmed meningitis cases have been recorded in the province so far.

In Basra, the provincial education directorate introduced preventive measures following consultations with Iraq's education minister, including increased school inspections, the cancellation of school trips, the postponement of monthly exams for infected students, and the suspension of parent council meetings.

Schools were also instructed to refer students showing symptoms to health centers, advise parents through online groups to keep sick children at home, and maintain coordination with health authorities to contain the disease.