Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region's two main political parties agreed on Saturday to form a joint legal committee to prepare responses to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's recent measures on oil and border crossings and a related Federal Supreme Court ruling, sources familiar with the talks told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Read more: Al-Zaidi sacks officials over oil smuggling, orders federal control of Kurdistan crossings

The committee will draft responses to the decisions and the court ruling and set out the legal and constitutional arguments that, in the two parties' view, show that the Kurdistan Regional Government's actions comply with Iraq's constitution.

The agreement came at a meeting in Al-Sulaymaniyah between delegations from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), led by party leader Bafel Talabani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, weeks after the PUK pulled out of the government amid a dispute with the KDP.

In a joint statement, the two parties said they had agreed to present a united position at the December 1 talks in Baghdad and pursue dialogue to resolve outstanding disputes.