Shafaq News- Najaf

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki on Saturday backed the Iraqi government’s efforts to curb oil theft and urged Baghdad and Erbil to resolve their disputes in line with Iraq’s Constitution.

Speaking at an event organized by the Najaf Council of Notables and attended by tribal leaders, Al-Maliki said Iraq’s ability to protect its sovereignty depended on fighting corruption, holding those responsible accountable and ensuring that all communities had a voice in government.

Referring to disputes between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, Al-Maliki urged both sides to apply the Constitution fully and consistently. He said Iraq’s natural resources belonged to all Iraqis and described partnership among the country’s communities as a founding principle of the Constitution.

“Oil theft has damaged Iraq’s reputation abroad,” he said, noting that some major companies that had expressed interest in investing were now reluctant to proceed until authorities addressed corruption and theft in the oil sector.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the dismissal and suspension of several officials following an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Al-Zaidi also directed federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and required federal Oil Ministry approval for exports of crude oil and petroleum products.

Kurdish leaders rejected the directives, saying they conflicted with earlier understandings between Baghdad and Erbil. Iraq’s four top officials backed a proposal for talks on December 1, under the auspices of Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, to seek a constitutional resolution.