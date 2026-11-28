Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have stepped up health precautions across several provinces following reports of meningitis cases and deaths, with schools suspending activities, health departments increasing disease surveillance, and medical teams monitoring suspected infections.

While local authorities have introduced additional preventive measures, Iraq's Health Ministry said on Saturday that infection rates in Wasit province remained within the levels recorded over the past three years and that available epidemiological data did not indicate an epidemic.

Cases And Deaths

In Wasit, Iraq's Health Ministry reported 371 meningitis cases since the beginning of 2026, including 161 school-related cases. The ministry stressed that the figures cover the year as a whole rather than the past two months, noting that health teams had monitored around 700 schools across the province.

On November 26, Wasit Provincial Council member Habib Al-Badri told Shafaq News that around 15 people, including students, had died and nearly 30 students had contracted the disease within a few days.

In Najaf, a medical source reported five cases, including one death, with four patients receiving treatment at the German Hospital. Provincial authorities, however, said no new infections had been recorded and that laboratory tests had yet to establish whether the reported death was caused by meningitis.

A medical source in Diyala reported eight cases among children receiving treatment at local healthcare facilities. The province has designated hospital wards and specialized medical teams to care for patients.

Kirkuk Health Director Arjan Mohammed Rashid said the province had recorded no unusual increase in meningitis cases, with diagnosed patients referred to the fever ward at Kirkuk Teaching Hospital.

Health authorities in Al-Anbar also reported no confirmed cases, while Dhi Qar's Provincial Council Health Committee said it had received no reports of infections from the local Health Department.

The available provincial reports do not establish a nationwide case total or identify the pathogens responsible for the reported infections.

School Closures And Precautions

Wasit Governor Ali Hassan Sleemoon announced on Saturday that classes would be suspended on November 29 and 30 as a precautionary measure, following earlier discussions over a possible 10-day school closure. Provincial authorities declared a health emergency and directed medical teams to monitor schools, cafes, and public spaces, alongside measures to disinfect water supplies.

Wasit's Education Directorate also postponed daily and monthly exams for two weeks and suspended morning assemblies, school trips, extracurricular activities, parent-teacher meetings, and ceremonies marking girls' attainment of religious responsibility.

In Basra, education authorities canceled school trips, postponed monthly exams for infected students, suspended parent council meetings, and intensified school inspections. Schools were instructed to refer students showing symptoms to health centers and advise parents to keep sick children at home.

Najaf's Provincial Council Education Committee called for increased medical preparedness and urgent school visits by health teams to examine students and staff and identify suspected cases.

Read more: Iraqi lawmakers to review school response to meningitis

Government And Healthcare Response

Iraq's parliamentary Education Committee announced plans to coordinate with health and education officials to review preventive measures in schools. Committee member Shaimaa Abdul Sattar Nima told Shafaq News that isolating infected students was among the measures under consideration, subject to medical recommendations.

In Al-Anbar, health authorities intensified disease surveillance, field investigations, and vaccination monitoring, while directing the formation of rapid response teams.

Kirkuk's Health Directorate prepared a public awareness campaign focusing on meningitis symptoms, preventive measures, and the importance of seeking timely medical attention.

Meanwhile, concerns over medical supplies emerged in Wasit after Al-Badri reported shortages of materials needed to treat patients. The province's health director subsequently said medicines and medical supplies were available and healthcare facilities were prepared to receive patients.

Meningitis: Symptoms, Transmission, And Prevention

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it can result from bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic infections, as well as noninfectious causes. Bacterial meningitis is the most serious form and can lead to life-threatening complications.

Dr. Ali Abu Tahin told Shafaq News that the severity of the disease varies depending on its cause. According to WHO, common symptoms include fever, headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, confusion, and sensitivity to light. A skin rash may also develop in some cases.

Infants may exhibit different symptoms, including irritability, poor feeding, and difficulty waking.

Transmission varies depending on the organism responsible. Several bacteria that cause meningitis can spread through respiratory droplets or throat secretions, particularly during close contact.

Vaccination offers protection against several common causes of bacterial meningitis, and the WHO also recommends frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact or sharing personal items with infected individuals.

Abu Tahin urged people experiencing symptoms to seek medical care promptly.

Parents Call For Stronger Precautions

Reports of infections among students have prompted parents to call for closer health monitoring in schools and clearer guidance from authorities.

For Karbala resident Ruqayya Salman, concerns center on the hours children spends together in classrooms. “We need regular health checks, public awareness campaigns, improved sanitation, and better classroom ventilation to protect our kids,” she told Shafaq News, calling on health and education authorities to provide regular updates to help families understand the risks and necessary precautions.

Abu Ali, a father in Baghdad, urged authorities to respond promptly to suspected infections and provide parents with clear guidance on symptoms requiring medical attention, calling for concrete measures to protect children in schools.

Read more: Four Iraqi provinces tighten meningitis precautions

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.