Elderly in al-Sulaymaniyah: healthcare deficiencies, social isolation

Shafaq News/ As the population ages and family dynamics evolve in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, the Kurdistan Region, the elderly people are increasingly facing significant challenges in their daily lives, leaving many uncertain about their future.

Deteriorating Healthcare

One of the most pressing issues is access to quality healthcare. Many older adults suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. However, accessing appropriate healthcare services is often difficult.

Hassan Ahmed, a 70-year-old resident, shared his concerns with Shafaq News Agency, saying, "I have been struggling with diabetes for ten years, but getting essential medication has become very difficult due to high prices and shortages in pharmacies. Even when I visit the hospital, I find that the care is not what it used to be, and there is little attention given to my health condition."

Social Isolation and Lack of Family Support

Social isolation is another significant challenge facing the elderly, as traditional family structures change, and opportunities for interaction with family and friends diminish.

Fatima Ali, an elderly woman told Shafaq News Agency, "I have four children, but they have all moved to other cities for work. I live alone and rarely see my grandchildren. I feel very lonely, and there are not many activities or social centers where I can participate."

Economic and Living Pressures

Economic pressures also weigh heavily on the elderly, particularly those living on low pensions or without a steady income. Haji Ahmed Murad, a man in his sixties, said, "After years of work, I now live on a pension that barely covers my basic needs. With rising prices for food and medicine, it is hard to live a dignified life. The government provides some assistance, but it is not enough to cover all expenses."

Lack of Facilities for the Elderly

Zainab Ali expressed to Shafaq News agency that despite the growing number of elderly residents in al-Sulaymaniyah, there is a clear lack of dedicated facilities and services, such as day care centers or recreational and social activities that cater to their needs. "We need more facilities that meet our needs, like centers that offer daily care services. We feel forgotten in this city, and no one seems to care about our well-being," she said.

Psychological and Emotional Challenges

Nisreen Ali, a social researcher, emphasized that in addition to physical and economic challenges, many elderly individuals suffer from psychological issues, often due to the loss of loved ones or feelings of isolation and marginalization. "Many elderly people struggle with depression and anxiety due to isolation and the lack of social support. They need more psychological and emotional support, but unfortunately, there are not enough programs to meet these needs."

Government Efforts and Community Initiatives

Despite the significant challenges, there are some governmental efforts and community initiatives aimed at alleviating the difficulties faced by the elderly, though they often fall short.

Hemin Mohammed, the official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Social Development in al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News Agency, "We are aware of the challenges faced by the elderly and are working on developing support and care programs for them, but we need more resources and support from civil society to ensure a dignified life for the elderly."

He added that the elderly care home under the directorate provides all necessary health, psychological, and material services. For those outside the care home, the directorate has coordinated with some hospitals in the governorate to offer health facilities to them.