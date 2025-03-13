Iraq pushes to end medical trips abroad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is expanding hospitals to end citizens’ need for medical treatment abroad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said on Thursday.

PM Al-Sudani pointed out via teleconference at the launch of construction work on five hospitals across five provinces—part of a broader plan for 16 facilities—that infrastructure is a top priority in the government’s agenda.

According to observers, at least 200,000 Iraqis leave the country each year for medical treatment in neighboring countries or destinations with easier visa access, driven by declining healthcare services in both the public and private sectors. Lebanon and India are among the top destinations for Iraqis seeking treatment abroad.

Parliament’s health committee estimates that Iraqis with complex or rare medical conditions spend between $750 million and $1 billion annually on medical travel, including surgeries. Costs often exceed patients' financial means, leaving many without viable options due to the lack of adequate medical resources at home.