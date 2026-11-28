Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces identified damage to an oil pipeline at 12 locations in Saladin, and foiled an attempt to smuggle gasoline into Nineveh province, authorities said on Saturday.

Saladin Operations Commander Maj. Gen. Kamil Saleh Mohammed conducted a field inspection of the pipeline route from the Ajil oilfields along the Hamrin Mountains to the Baiji refinery, accompanied by intelligence and security officials and senior officers.

According to a statement from the operations command, the inspection revealed previous repairs for the pipeline had been carried out using makeshift methods. “Excavations and exposed sections of pipeline remained, while pools of crude oil had accumulated behind earthen embankments.”

Mohammed called on the relevant authorities to follow up on the findings and urgently implement proper technical repairs to secure the pipelines, protect oil resources and prevent environmental and financial losses.

In a separate operation, the Saladin Police Command arrested 11 suspects while allegedly attempting to smuggle gasoline toward neighboring Nineveh province in the Sharqat district.

Police said officers from the Sharqat Police Department conducted the operation in the 14th security zone, seizing 11 vehicles of various types and 28 containers of different sizes intended for transporting gasoline.