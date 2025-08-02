Iraq launches major Beiji power plant project

Shafaq News – Saladin

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced, on Saturday, allocating the necessary funds to upgrade Iraq’s electricity production, transmission, and distribution sectors nationwide.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the PM launched the first phase of construction for the Beiji Gas Power Plant 2 in Saladin province, which will have a total capacity of 1,014 megawatts.

Praising the efforts made to prepare the project, he described the energy sector as “the foundation of any comprehensive development plan.”

The project will be implemented by a consortium of Germany’s Siemens Energy and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). It includes the rehabilitation of six Siemens gas turbine units, each with a capacity of 169 megawatts, for a total of 1,014 megawatts.

Additionally, the project will establish a new power evacuation network with seven 400-kilovolt transmission lines connected to the national grid through six main lines, along with a 132-kilovolt network comprising 16 lines dedicated to Saladin.

The first two units of the plant are scheduled to come online within 27 months, with each subsequent unit expected to be commissioned every two months thereafter.