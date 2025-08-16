Two firms qualify for Iraq gas project

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has shortlisted two companies to implement the floating platform project for importing liquefied gas to generate electricity, the Oil Ministry announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that a third bidder withdrew after its revised offer—below 500 million standard cubic feet per day—was rejected by the Electricity Ministry, while its proposal to operate two separate storage and regasification platforms was dismissed by the Iraqi Ports Company.

It underscored the project’s importance for strengthening the country’s power security and diversifying gas supplies, pointing out that six firms had been invited to bid, with proposals reviewed by specialized technical committees.

The Diwani Order Committee, the ministry added, will issue a final decision at its next meeting, stressing that all procedures have been lawful and subject to ministerial oversight. It also pledged legal action against media outlets accused of misrepresenting the government’s and ministry’s work.

As part of the preparations, the ministry affirmed that the South Gas Company and the Oil Projects Company completed two strategic pipelines: a 40-kilometer, 42-inch line from Khor al-Zubair, near Basra, to the Shatt al-Arab regulator, finished in June, and a 45-kilometer line from al-Mahmoudiyah, south of Baghdad, to the Bismayah power plant, now ready to receive imported gas.

The project forms part of Iraq’s broader strategy to address chronic electricity shortages. Despite being one of the world’s largest oil producers, the country depends heavily on imported gas from Iran and has faced repeated power crises, particularly during peak summer demand.